Corby Forest Bowling win county championship.. while axe still looms over their club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest Bowling Club in Corby are this week celebrating winning the Northamptonshire County League – but the fight to save their club continues.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that the 72-year-old club in Rockingham Road, Corby, is facing a battle to survive after their brewery landlords refused to renew their lease, then gave them just a few weeks to vacate their club so the land could be redeveloped.

Following the launch of our campaign to save the club, there was an outcry on social media, with hundreds pledging their support.

Members of Forest Bowling Club welcomed a Scottish touring side this weekend at their Rockingham Road ground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the brewery, Star Pubs, may have thrown the club a temporary lifeline after saying they can stay on – for now.

In a statement, they said they would let the club stay open, rent-free, while they decided what to do with the land.

A spokeswoman for Star Pubs and Bars said: “Unfortunately, the lease cannot be renewed indefinitely as we are considering including the land in a potential redevelopment.

Members of Corby Forest Bowling Club are heartbroken after being given a month to move from their beloved ground

"However, as an interim measure we are able to offer the bowling club a temporary agreement of zero rent until such time the future of the site is known. We understand that this is disappointing for the club but hope the temporary zero rent offer will provide them with more time to make future arrangements.

“The Raven remains open to customers.”

Club member Scott Melville said that the news of the temporary reprieve had come as a surprise as the club has not been able to get a response itself from the pub company. Tentatively welcoming the news, he said: “It’s really good news and it buys us some time. We have to spend £2,500 putting the ground to bed for winter at the end of this month so we were very worried we’d have to spend it without knowing whether or not it was going to be a waste.

"We do want to stay where we are, we’ve been there 72 years, but at least this gives us some time to come up with a plan. We can now approach North Northamptonshire Council to see if there are other premises available should we need them.

"We can’t believe the support we’ve had from the community. It’s been lovely to see relatives of former members posting on Facebook to say how much they valued the club.”

MP Tom Pursglove has agreed to visit the club this week and local councillors including Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) have been working hard behind the scenes to pressure the brewery to change their minds.

Bowls Northamptonshire also offered friendly words of support. Chairman Stuart Lake said: “I am as devastated as the members of Corby Forest to hear the news that they have to vacate their club at such short notice.

“Bowls is a sport that can be played by all ages and Corby Forest have provided the opportunity to play bowls to many of the people of Corby over so many years.

“It is important that their landlords are aware that bowls gives so much enjoyment and exercise to so many.