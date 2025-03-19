Big changes coming to Earls Barton Carnival as new committee hopes to restore annual event to its best

Earls Barton Carnival has been a long-standing tradition in the village, and a new committee at the helm is hoping to reset the standard with 2025’s offering.

The carnival parade which goes through Earls Barton has long been a pillar of the village’s community spirit, and while recent years have brought with them their fair share of challenges, the committee for the 2025 event on Saturday, June 21 are keen to make a good impression this time around.

At 1pm, the parade (with a new ‘Midsummer Magic’ theme) will begin through the village, arriving at the recreational ground at 2pm where there will be stalls and activities until 9pm.

Despite being a long-standing tradition to hold the carnival every summer, recent years and revelations have meant it’s been harder than ever to keep it afloat.

Earls Barton Carnival, June 22, 1957

As such Sarah Mabbutt, who moved to the village in June 2024, became part of the group who oversaw the success of last year’s event. Since then, the departure of committee members meant there was a need for new people to take on the task, and Sarah became the chairman of the newly-formed committee for the 2025 carnival.

Sarah said: “There was discussion of folding if they couldn’t find someone to help.

“It’s a problem with all of these events, carnivals across the country are folding everywhere because they struggle to get the funding and volunteers.

"Even though it’s a small village, it makes it harder because people expect a good event, and you can’t always please everyone, which is tricky in a village like this.

The committee is holding a series of events leading up to the carnival to help raise funds

“I felt sad, even not being from the village at the possibility of it folding because it’s been going on for more than 100 years. The reason people like me want to live in Earls Barton is because it is such a special place. Things like the carnival, carols on the square and the soap box derby, they are the things that make everyone come together.”

The 2025 event will see a host of local talent perform on the carnival stage, including music from local singer Dan Hughes and covers from Reggae Ray, Lucy Downer performing a 'Kinky Boots' inspired dance, based on the famous Earls Barton based story, and Last Laugh Lane, a 2000s indie tribute band.

The ‘kids zone’ will feature face painting, carnival games, bouncy castles and a petting farm.

Food and drink options will be varied, with bars run by local pub The Stags Head and Saxby Cider, as well as a hog roast from local butcher E.Lee & Sons, Tapas Zampa, and Mario’s Ice Cream, among others.

The 2025 carnival will also be in support of local charity, Golden Years, whom Sarah holds dear.

Golden Years is a charity based at Kitty’s Closet in Station Road which aims to combat social isolation by providing social events for people of all ages to get involved in the community, and help give them a platform to make new friends.

Earls Barton Carnival has been a regular occurrence in the village for more than 100 years and today, the carnival is 100 per cent self funded.

The committee is holding a series of fundraising events to help generate the cash needed to make the carnival a success, including a kids glow disco on April 5, a music showcase competition beginning on May 11, a kids poster competition running from April 1 to April 27, and a 'carnivals of the past' photograph display at All Saints Church from June 9 to June 16.

More information about the 2025 Earls Barton carnival, as well as the fundraising events happening in the lead-up, can be found here.