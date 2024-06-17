Earls Barton residents came out in their hundreds for the colourful annual event as the parade wended its way through the village to the recreation ground.
Once at the rec visitors enjoyed a bar, rides, inflatables and a selection of stalls featuring local businesses and charities.
Former Evening Telegraph chief photographer Glyn Dobbs was on hand with his camera.
1. Earls Barton Carnival Parade 2024:Earls Barton Carnival parade 2024
Earls Barton Carnival Parade 2024:All the fun of the Earls Barton Carnival parade Photo: Glyn Dobbs
