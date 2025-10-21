Bid to create HMO in Wellingborough included in list of latest planning applications

47 Castle Street, Wellingborough

A proposal to convert a house into a home of multiple occupation (HMO) in Wellingborough is included in the latest list of planning applications.

The full list of the latest planning applications submitted to North Northamptonshire Council is below:

A 25/01034/HFUL: Additional storey, raise roof, single storey front and rear extensions, garage conversion, refurbishment and change of fenestration design at 17 Herne Road, Oundle

M 25/00908/VAR: Variation of condition 2 of KET/2020/0636 in respect of amended plans at The Old Coachyard, 11 Desborough Road (rear of), Rothwell

G 25/01076/VAR: Variation of condition 1 of KET/2020/0537 - in respect of unit occupation at Mawsley Grain Store, Old Road, Broughton

B 25/00990/LBC: Replace single glazing with Heritage Slim double-glazed units at 6 Caistor Road, Gretton

B 25/01292/LBC: Installation of new air vent to external wall to meet current safety regulations at 74 High Street, Gretton

A B NW/25/00430/LBC: Listed Building Consent for part demolition of the existing rear and side wall and removal of roof to a garage at All Saints House, 26 Middle Street, Isham

C NW/25/00441/FUL: Change of use from C3 dwelling house to 8 persons 7 no. bedroom HMO with no external changes, additions or alterations to the building. Parking for 4 no. cars to the existing rear garden, secure storages for 8 no. bicycles and bin storage area adjacent to the main entrance at 47 Castle Street, Wellingborough

A C NW/25/00434/FUL: Erection of wooden open storm canopy above entrance door. Removal and replacement of windows. Removal and replacement of roof light windows. Removal and replacement of detached garage entrance doors. Minor internal alterations at 3 Top Farm Lane, The Ridge, Great Doddington