A man who persistently flouts an order banning him from asking members of the public for cash has been sent back to jail.

Mark Weems, of no fixed abode, was ordered by a court to stop begging back in 2017 after a series of incidents where locals were left in fear for their safety.

But since then he has ignored the criminal behaviour order and has been returned to prison several times.

Mark Weems is back behind bars once again. Image: Northants Police

The 49-year-old was again convicted of harassing shoppers outside Tesco at Charter Court on the Oakley Vale estate and outside Asda in Phoenix Parkway in Corby back in September 2023. He was given a community order to help him change his ways.

But he missed the first appointment with his probation officer, as well as a further re-arranged appointment, so was ordered back before magistrates over Christmas to be re-sentenced.