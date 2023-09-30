Mark Weems back in the dock after breaching begging ban in Corby again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who is banned from begging has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after asking Corby shoppers for cash.

Mark Weems, 48, was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in 2017 which prohibits him from asking members of the public for money.

He was jailed for 10 weeks for breaching it in 2018 before being jailed for eight weeks the following year after pestering and harassing Kettering town centre shoppers.

Weems, formerly of Corby but now of no fixed address, was spotted on August 29 begging members of the public for money at Corby’s Phoenix Parkway Asda.

Then, on September 22, he harassed members of the public for cash at the town’s Charter Court shops.

Weems pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.