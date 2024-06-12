Beckworth Emporium set to open its new fashion department soon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking at the time, the new bosses said they would be adding a fashion department and it is set to be unveiled to customers in just a few weeks’ time.
Danielle Walker, fashion retail manager at Beckworth, told this newspaper: “We currently have a very small space we launched accessories and some clothing lines in last September and will run this until we launch the brand new department which will be the first week in July.
"We don't have an exact date set in stone, but customers can expect to see a lot more detail on social media in the coming weeks.
"Our own in-house brand 'Cerulean' is exclusive to Blue Diamond only and offers a huge range of clothing, handbags, footwear, hats, scarves and more.
"These are not items that can be purchased online and therefore we offer a personable and exclusive experience for our customers in store.
"Our new department will have four large fitting rooms, a cash desk in which customers can make their fashion purchases and friendly team members on hand to help and advise.”
The new fashion department at Beckworth Emporium will add to the centre’s current offering, including the restaurant, food hall, garden centre, home and gifts section and outdoor living area.
Blue Diamond has more than 40 garden centres across the UK, including one in Peterborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.