Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An eagerly anticipated project to re-introduce beavers to the Nene Wetlands for the first time in 400 years could be happening ‘very soon.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water-loving mammals were last seen in the county four centuries ago, but the Wildlife Trust is set to release a family of beavers at Delta Pit, close to Rushden Lakes.

It was hoped they would be re-introduced in the autumn, but preparation proved to be more complicated than hoped and their arrival was delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants has since given an update on the scheme, including its response to a story by The Guardian this week claiming that Downing Street has blocked plans to release wild beavers in England because officials view it as a ‘Tory legacy.’

Beavers are set to be released at the Nene Wetlands near Rushden Lakes 'very soon'

While this won’t affect their immediate plans, there are concerns it could impact on their long-term hopes for the beavers to recolonise the Nene Valley.

Matt Jackson, Wildlife Trust BCN conservation director, told the Northants Telegraph: “Our beaver release has been licensed by Natural England and will go ahead very soon when the Beaver Trust has successfully captured a suitable beaver family in Scotland and they have gone through essential vet checks.

"Our beavers will be released into an enclosed area, a 17-hectare fenced site around Delta Pit at the Nene Wetlands Nature Reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision the current Government now has to make is whether to allow releases into the wild without fences.

"A lot of work has gone into these plans and it was approved by the Environment Secretary, but it now seems to have hit the political buffers.

"This is very disappointing and we urge ministers to understand that the health of our natural environment is vital for everyone.

"Wild beavers are a proven natural solution to flooding and habitat loss, as well as being a native species with a place in our countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We very much hope they will reconsider so that we will one day be able to remove the fences and allow beavers to recolonise the Nene Valley.”

The Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire announced in July 2023 that beavers, which are often known as eco-engineers, will help to maintain the wet woodland habitat around Delta Pit, by creating a dynamic and diverse wetland habitat.