Teddy bears, soft toys and favourite fluffy friends have been invited to join daredevil ‘Bear Grylls’ as he takes on an abseil challenge in Kettering.

But it’s not the heroic Chief Scout and adventurer but his namesake teddy who will be leading the way down the tower of St Peter and St Paul Church.

The rope-based antics are just part of a fortnight of free activities running alongside the popular Kettering by the Sea beach event.

"Bear Grylls" is ready for Kettering tower abseil

Rector of St Peter and St Paul Church, David Walsh said: “We are looking forward immensely to welcoming the public to share in the fun and activities.

"Particularly popular is the ‘Teddy Bear Abseil’, which takes place between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 5.

“Bring your teddy - or any kind of soft toy - to the church, and we’ll carry them up the spire and gently attach them to our custom-made teddy bear abseil line so they can enjoy a rapid descent onto the soft green grass beneath them. Your toy will receive a certificate of bravery to reward them for their courage.”

Viking Elizabeth, 'Bear Grylls' and Fergus Fox ready to take on the abseil challenge

P & P by the Sea, that started in 2019, will begin on Monday, July 31 at 10am with a jigsaw challenge and will conclude on Saturday, August 12.

People enjoying time at the Kettering seaside can enjoy activities including tours of the church, the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, helping to complete a jigsaw and colouring pictures, a juice stall and different crafts.

Mr Walsh added: “There will be something different for everyone and everyone is welcome.”