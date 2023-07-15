News you can trust since 1897
Everything you need to know as popular Kettering by the Sea returns

The beach is back in the Market Place!
By Sam Wildman
Published 15th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside – and it’s not long until a popular beach event returns to Kettering.

A giant sandpit, Punch and Judy shows and more will be on offer in the Market Place after Kettering by the Sea was put back on the town’s events calendar.

There was disappointment last year when North Northamptonshire Council – which replaced now-defunct former event host Kettering Borough Councilsaid they wouldn’t fund it and the decision came too late for Kettering Town Council’s budget to stretch to running it in 2022.

A previous Kettering by the Sea eventA previous Kettering by the Sea event
A previous Kettering by the Sea event
    But it will return next month after the town council agreed to set aside £30,000 in this year’s budget to cover the cost of the event.

    Kettering by the Sea will be open six days a week throughout most of August. Alongside the sand and Punch and Judy shows there will be magic shows, giant balloon fun, skateboard workshops, theatre shows, face painting and of course the splash fountains.

    Groundwork will be running health and wellbeing sessions for youngsters. Kettering Library and Freedom Leisure will also be running arts and craft activities and games throughout the month.

    Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We are so glad we can bring back Kettering By The Sea this August.

    "It’s such an important event for so many people in the town during the summer holidays – we know how much it means to people.”

    The sandpit will be open six days a week, from Wednesday, August 2, to Saturday, August 26. It is closed on Sundays.

    The event is part of Kettering Town Council’s programme of activities for the year which includes organising monthly summer Saturday community events, KettFest, bands in the park, a midsummer market and Friday night discos in September as well as the Christmas lights switch-on in November.

    Cllr Skinner added: “We are working hard this year on an ambitious programme of events to showcase Kettering and bring people into the town.

    "Kettering is a place we want everyone to feel proud of and enjoy spending time in.”

