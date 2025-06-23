Barton Seagrave man Andy still missing after last being seen nearly three months ago
Andy, 51, was reported missing from the Barton Seagrave area after his family and friends hadn’t heard from him since the end of March.
His van was discovered at Thrapston Services at Junction 13 of the A14 close to the A605 and A45 roundabout.
It is believed that he may have been sleeping at the services in the vehicle for several days before he went missing.
Last month Andy’s family, including his son, brother and sister pleaded with Andy to get in touch.
They said: “Andy - please get in touch with us. There is nothing that cannot be resolved or sorted out. You are loved and missed. Please get in touch.
“If anyone knows where Andy is - please, please let us know that he is okay.”
Andy is described as 5ft 9in and of a stocky build with short brown hair.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy at the Thrapston Services at the end of March, or who may have offered someone fitting his description a lift.
Anyone who was travelling near Thrapston at the end of March, and who may still have dash-cam footage, has been asked to check it to see if they have captured Andy on it.”
Anyone who has seen Andy, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting reference number MPE1/1181/25.
