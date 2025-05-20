Barton man's family message to loved one missing for weeks 'Andy - please get in touch with us' - he was last seen at A14 services

The son, brother and sister of a man missing from Barton Seagrave have pleaded with him to get in touch after a van in which he occasionally slept in was found abandoned near Thrapston.

Andy, 51, was reported missing from the Barton Seagrave area after his family and friends hadn’t heard from him since the end of March.

His van was discovered at Thrapston Services at Junction 13 of the A14 close to the A605 and A45 roundabout.

It is believed that he may have been sleeping at the services in the vehicle for several days before he went missing.

Andy’s family, including his son, brother and sister, said: “Andy - please get in touch with us. There is nothing that cannot be resolved or sorted out. You are loved and missed. Please get in touch.

“If anyone knows where Andy is - please, please let us know that he is okay.”

Andy is described as 5ft 9in and of a stocky build with short brown hair.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information to help them find missing man - Andy.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy at the Thrapston Services at the end of March, or who may have offered someone fitting his description a lift.

Detective Inspector Pete Ticehurst said: “It’s been over a month since Andy was last seen or heard from, and his family and friends are very worried about him.

“Therefore, I would appeal for anyone who has seen Andy, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask anyone who was travelling near Thrapston at the end of March, and who may still have dash-cam footage, to please check it to see if they have captured Andy on it.

“Finally, Andy - if you’re reading this, please contact us. You’re not in any trouble, we just need to know you’re okay.”

Anyone who has seen Andy, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting reference number MPE1/1181/25.