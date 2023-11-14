Barton Seagrave housing plans submitted for up to 58 homes on much-loved village field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been urged to have their say on a planning application that could see a Barton Seagrave field developed to provide 58 homes.

Manor Oak Homes and Bletsoes have submitted their bid for outline planning permission with all matters reserved, except access, for the Barton Hill site.

A pre-application exhibition earlier this year caused furious opposition among residents with objections being voiced against the proposal.

Plans for a housing estate off Barton Hill have been submitted

Following the consultation event, 249 responses were received – the documents backing the application say the most widely raised concern was the loss of green space.

It said: “These comments ranged from people concerned about the loss of the open character of the site, to people who objected to the loss of open space they could walk/play in and the loss of the Big Spinney woodland. Several responses raised concern that the loss of open space will affect people’s mental health and overall wellbeing.”

Other comments highlighted the increased traffic around the development site.

Earlier this year residents voiced their objections to the development

One said: “Respondents considered that Barton Road is already severely congested and is an accident hotspot.“

Other concerns were the impact of the proposals on wildlife, possible flood risk and a strain on local services including GPs and schools.

Now the planning application has officially been submitted for development of the 3.76 hectare horse paddock and sheep field, adjacent to a popular woodland known as ‘Big Spinney’.

Although the development includes the woodland, Manor Oak has stated the development will not destroy any of woodland instead promising ‘enhancement’ of existing paths.

Vehicular access will be via a new road off Barton Road, between the entrance to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club ground and the existing homes in Barton Hill.

Described in the planning application as ‘species-poor grasslands’ it has been judged as a habitat ‘of lower conservation interest’ adding that ‘commitment to habitat management, the scheme could deliver a meaningful net gain for biodiversity’.

But North Northamptonshire Council representative for the area, Cllr Scott Edwards, (Con, Wicksteed) said: “I wish to raise my objection as ward councillor for Wicksteed to ensure this application is called in, on the basis of many things – highways and overdevelopment of (the) area being two.”

This will see the issues being debated by NNC’s planning committee.

Comments already added to the planning application have seen neighbours object to the application citing the loss of green space and the large number of houses already built on the Hanwood Park development.

One said: “With the enormous housing developments very close to the parish of Barton Seagrave (Hanwood Park), I see no reason to build in the parish on a greenfield site, where green space is severely lacking. The current infrastructure needs significant improvement and a severe shortage of green space to develop and improve amenities must be a priority.”

Another added: “The infrastructure of this part of north Northamptonshire cannot sustain the amount of people that the current building program will create without adding to it.”

To comment on the plans for the land to the rear of 60 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/133211 and search application NK/2023/0654.