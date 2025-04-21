Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire residents are being warned a ‘bad batch’ of drugs may be the cause of a series of disturbances in the county.

Detectives have issued a warning over a possible link to the drugs circulating in the Wellingborough area and a number of incidents over the Easter weekend.

Emergency services have been called to three incidents in which people have experiencing acute behavioural disturbance (ABD) – an altered physiological and psychological state.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police and paramedics attended an address in Wellingborough, shortly before 5pm yesterday (Sunday, April 20) following reports of a male having taken an overdose and showing signs of so-called ABD (acute behavioural disturbance).

Northants Police file picture /National World

“Then, in the early hours of this morning (Monday April, 21) police attended a hotel in Wellingborough to a report of a disturbance where a 33-year old male was located and experiencing possible ABD. He was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

“A few hours later, at 2.45am, police were called to another address where a 38-year-old was hallucinating and, again, showing signs of ABD. “He was taken for treatment at Kettering General Hospital.

Detective Inspector Beth Warren of Northamptonshire Police CID, said the incidents were concerning and possibly pointed to a potential bad batch of drugs being in circulation in the Wellingborough area.

She said: “We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs, but we acknowledge there are people in our communities with drug addictions. It’s vital that we put the message out around our concerns that there may be drugs in circulation which are causing really acute behavioural disturbance.”

DI Warren said that at this stage police were not clear as to what the exact drugs that may have been taken in these incidents, but they had led to the users displaying signs of drug-induced psychosis.

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.