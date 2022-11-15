Turkeys on a north Northants farm are due to be culled after the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in the birds.

Known as avian flu or bird flu, the deadly disease was confirmed at the commercial poultry unit near Oundle on Monday, November 14.

The farm was already inside a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone placed around a previous outbreak to stop it spreading.

Centred near Hemington, it is the second premises in a week to be hit – a previous outbreak had been detected in Thurning.

An Animal and Plant Health Agency spokesman said: “Avian influenza has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Oundle, North Northamptonshire.

"These birds will sadly need to be humanely culled to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to public health.

“Our sympathies remain with the owners and those with birds affected by this terrible disease.”

APHA Avian Influenza Disease Map showing the 3km zone in blue and the 10km zone in yellow

In 3km protection zones poultry and other captive birds must be kept housed and farmers must:

follow instructions from veterinary inspectors to dispose of any bird carcasses not spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or remove them from premises not move poultry or other captive birds onto or off premises without a licence not move eggs without a licence not move poultry meat inside or outside the zone, unless rules in the case declaration allow

Thrapston, Oundle and outskirts of Peterborough fall within the 10km surveillance zone where farmers must:

keep a record of all poultry or poultry eggs that enter or leave premises, except table eggs that are being moved direct to wholesale or retail premises to be sold directly to consumers not move poultry, other captive birds, or mammals (including pigs) to or from premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept without a licence not spread poultry litter, manure or slurry

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are now in force across England. This means that all bird keepers must house their birds, whatever their type or size.

