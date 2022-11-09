Turkeys on a north Northants farm are due to be culled after the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in the birds.

Known as avian flu or bird flu, the deadly disease was discovered at the commercial poultry unit near Oundle on Monday, November 7.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone are now in place around the premises to stop it spreading.

Library picture of turkeys

Centred on Thurning, other villages in the 3km protection zone include Luddington-in-the Brook, Hemington and Winwick.

An Animal and Plant Health Agency spokesman said: “Avian influenza has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Oundle, North Northamptonshire.

"These birds will sadly need to be humanely culled to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to public health.

“Our sympathies remain with the owners and those with birds affected by this terrible disease.”

In 3km protection zones poultry and other captive birds must be kept housed and farmers must:

follow instructions from veterinary inspectors to dispose of any bird carcassesnot spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or remove them from premisesnot move poultry or other captive birds onto or off premises without a licencenot move eggs without a licencenot move poultry meat inside or outside the zone, unless rules in the case declaration allow it apply for a licence to move eggs or poultry meat

Thrapston and Oundle fall within the 10km surveillance zone where farmers must:

keep a record of all poultry or poultry eggs that enter or leave premises, except table eggs that are being moved direct to wholesale or retail premises to be sold directly to consumersnot move poultry, other captive birds, or mammals (including pigs) to or from premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept without a licence (there are exceptions for pets)not spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or remove them from premises

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are now in force across England. This means that all bird keepers must house their birds, whatever their type or size – exceptions apply to some zoo birds and other species.