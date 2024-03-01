Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It started life as KLV (Kettering Leisure Village), became Kettering Conference Centre and nearly closed, but now the much-loved theatre, gym and arena complex is back on its feet.

A recent £100,000 investment of ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment into Balance Health and Fitness Club’s gym, a successful panto season at the Lighthouse Theatre and customers returning to book the arena space has provided stability.

With Phoenix Leisure Management Ltd taking back the running of the centre ‘in house’ the period of uncertainty, following the closure announcement after a pull-out by Compass, is over.

Stacey Eaves and Matt Green with the new equipment in Balance Gym at KLV in Kettering

Residents and users campaigned successfully to keep the leisure venue open with petitions, protests and public meetings garnering support, now KLV is back in the game.

Ian Parkinson, director at Phoenix Leisure, said: “We are working very hard. The future is stable and we can build on it. It’s a leisure hub and an asset – we want people to use the facility.

"We want to look to the future, not to the past.”

Ian Parkinson director at Phoenix Leisure

The company has invested £100,000 in cardio vascular equipment from Life Fitness and bosses at Balance Gym believe their club is one of the first in the UK to be offering the new machines.

Stacey Eaves, fitness manager, said: “Since we have had the new equipment, membership has increased. We are gradually getting back to where we were.”

As the anniversary of the impending closure looms, former members who jumped ship are being offered deals to return to the club as membership at other clubs come up for renewal.

Northamptonshire Sport’s annual School Games have returned to the arena with more than 50 schools – and 1,000 pupils – from across across the county participating in finals.

The Arena set up for the by-election count; EPIC.LAN tournament; Northamptonshire School Games and Wellingborough by-election result

KLV Arena is the biggest venue that can be booked by organisations providing suitable space.

Jo Danvers, events manager at Northamptonshire Sport, said: “This venue is ideal. It’s the largest one in the area and enables us to host the School Games. It’s the Northamptonshire version of the Olympic Games and we need a venue like this.”

As well as providing a home for elite sports like Volleyball England and the Saints Wheelchair Rugby Club, the multiple courts can be transformed to host E-sports, shows and meet-ups.

Lighthouse Theatre has a packed programme with a variety of entertainment – from swing bands to Taylor Swift, Adele and Harry Styles tribute acts, dance shows to an Easter panto bringing Treasure Island to the stage.

The adjacent arena was at the centre of political drama this month when national media gathered at KLV to witness the Wellingborough by-election count and declaration.

Those with longer memories will remember the KLV of old and Mr Parkinson is hoping to bring back two strands of the business – conferences and the popular soft play area.

He said: “It’s in everyone’s interest to have a successful offer and facilities long-term. We are looking at options, the two areas are the conference centre and Kids Play.

"Things are looking very positive and we are in a stabilising position. I’m much more positive – we can’t do everything straight away but we are working hard.”

For what’s on at the Lighthouse Theatre go to https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.