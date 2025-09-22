Apply for North Northants Council energy efficiency grants totalling £150,000 to help business and community groups

Business and community organisations have been invited to apply for a share of energy efficiency grants totalling £150,000 from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

NNC has released a round of energy efficiency grants to help business and community organisations reduce their energy use, save money and cut carbon, with a total allocation of £50,000 for business grants and £100,000 for community organisations.

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the grants are part of a programme of support to help organisations design their own decarbonisation plans and shift to more sustainable practices.

George Candler, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive director of place and economy, said: “This grant is about empowering our community organisations and local businesses to be part of the climate solution. By supporting practical, measurable carbon reduction projects, we’re not only helping the environment but also strengthening North Northamptonshire’s economy."

In September, the Reform UK-led council officially voted to push back its carbon-neutral targets by two decades despite strong disapproval from opposition members.

The Reform executive had been advised by officers to shift back its zero emissions commitments from 2030 to 2050, coinciding with the UK government’s legally binding target.

Organisations awarded a grant will be able to upgrade to more energy efficient facilities and practices through various measures such as the installation of solar panels, LED lights and timers, heat pumps, insulation, building energy management systems and initiatives to reduce emissions like insulation, water saving devices and thermostats. Eligibility also includes community transport initiatives.

Community organisations such as parish councils, charities, voluntary groups and other not-for-profit organisations can apply for up to £15,000 if they can demonstrate how their project will reduce energy and benefit the community.

‘Friends of’ groups, health charities and religious bodies can also apply if their projects benefit the wider community and support the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) aims.

North Northants-based business and for-profit organisations can apply for an energy efficiency grant of up to £5,000 if they have been trading for more than twelve months by the closing date of the application.

Full details of the criteria and how to apply click here, or visit the in-person event at Bowling Green Road in Kettering on the September 26.

Applications are open until 12 noon on Monday, October 20.