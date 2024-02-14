Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rushden’s annual soap box derby has become a staple of the town’s summer schedule, and now applications are being taken for this year’s ‘exhilarating’ event.

On June 9, makeshift chariots will descend down the path in Hall Park aiming to record the fastest time and secure a place on the podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Get ready to unleash your creativity and engineering skills because Rushden’s Soap Box Derby will soon be here on June 9.

last year's event saw hundreds come to Hall Park

"Building your soap box kart is a thrilling journey filled with excitement and challenges.

“Gather your crew and start planning today - with dedication, ingenuity, and a passion for adventure, your soap box kart journey awaits.”

The course begins on the tarmac path in Hall Park and includes a downhill section before drivers have to navigate a right turn onto a downhill slope towards the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event saw competitors from the likes of Rushden Lambretta Club, the Scouts, Sea Cadets and Rushden Historical Transport Society, with each design as creative as the last.

The races will begin at 2pm

As is customary with the soap box derby, there are rules and regulations that drivers and pit crew must follow with their creations, namely that helmets are required, and participants under-18 must have the event’s disclaimer signed by a parent/guardian.

Competing teams must arrive in the pits from 12.30pm for their efforts to be assessed before their scheduled run. The first race will start at 2pm with three entry classes: ages six to 11, 12 to 16, and 17-years and over.

All teams must return their named driver form/s to the town council no later than 4.30pm on June 3.