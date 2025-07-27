Application for new 8-bedroom HMO in Rushden hopes to 'deliver much-needed smaller accommodation'
Formerly used by a finance and insurance company, the currently vacant two-storey 160 Cromwell Road is located on a junction with double yellow lines.
According to the applicant, TRH Estate, turning the building into a HMO would ‘make a valuable contribution to the area’s housing mix’.
If approved, the HMO would have a kitchen/diner and five en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor, and three en-suite bedrooms on the first floor.
The plans also show the provision of bin and cycle storage.
A planning document states: "The property is ideally located in a sustainable location with access to transport links and local amenities, making it suitable for shared accommodation.
“The conversion will deliver much-needed smaller accommodation units in Rushden, directly addressing the identified local housing need for smaller households and contributing to housing choice in the area.
"The site is sustainably located a short distance to the east of Rushden town centre, with easy access to shops, transport links and other facilities.
The applicant says that changing the building to a HMO ‘will not cause any harm in terms of highway safety or parking stress’, and that there will be no harm to neighbours’ living conditions.
External modifications to the building on the corner of Cromwell Road and Hayden Road are minimal, with the developer stating that the only proposed external changes to the building will be the replacement of the ground floor shopfront and a set of doors with three new windows.
The full application (NE/25/00652/FUL) can be found here.
