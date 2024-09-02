Corby Railway Station, operated by EMR. Image: AVIT Media

East Midlands Railway, which operates Corby station, is seeking a new tenant for the empty cafe unit.

The rail firm says the location has a footfall of 400,000 passers-by per year heading on journeys to places including Kettering, Luton airport and London.

The former operator Colombia Road moved out in February with huge debts. They operated several rail station cafes around the country.

EMR have previously advertised for a tenant to run the unit but their search has proved fruitless so they have now issued a fresh advertisement.

Politicians have previously said that an operator needs to be found as soon as possible to ensure thirsty passengers have somewhere to buy a drink or snack when travelling from the station. Although passenger numbers are booming, local people are keen to protect the viability of the station because it previously closed for many years before reopening after a huge campaign 15 years ago.

But firms who run existing outlets in North Northamptonshire have told our reporters the unit is too expensive for them to be able to turn a decent profit.

EMR says that the unit is located in a ‘contemporary, modern and accessible concourse area’ and is ‘ideal for a grab-and-go coffee or food operator’.

Simon Pready, Commercial Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "Corby station sees more than 400,000 people pass through it each year, and this unit represents a fantastic opportunity to create or move a successful business.

"The unit is located in the modern station concourse area, in a prominent, visible and busy position, serving customers travelling to London, Kettering and Luton Airport. As well as many other prominent destinations."

"If you have an idea and are interested in renting this unit, please get in touch."

For further details about this opportunity, please contact [email protected]