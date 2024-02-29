Corby railway station cafe shuts down again as train bosses seek new operator
A new tenant is being sought for Corby Railway Station’s coffee shop after the previous operator went bust.
Train users and local politicians say they are keen for the cafe to reopen.
Colombia Rose took over the unit in the building run by East Midlands Railway after the former owner Loco Coco shut its doors in 2021.
But earlier this month Colombia Rose went into liquidation with debts of £44,000 including £8,000 to East Midlands Railway owner Abellio and £16,000 to HMRC.
Owner Carl Knight also separately operates kiosks at stations including Tweedbank, Great Yarmouth, Easton and Kenilworth.
Councillor Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) said: “Hundreds of Corby commuters are missing out on their tea, coffee, and things to eat on their trips to London after the kiosk was closed on Sunday.
“Lee Barron, the Labour PPC, and myself have had meetings about many issues at the station with residents and station users and have sent emails to the rail operators and myself and Cllr Colquhoun (Lab, Lloyds) have also met the council on-site .“We have emailed EMR to ask them to ensure the kiosk is opened up again ASAP. Corby station is growing. The majority of EMR trains to London from Corby don’t offer a buffet so it is important we have a well stocked, reasonably-priced kiosk open.“Lee, along with the local cllrs has been highlighting the parking issues and it’s time those in charge started to give us the service we deserve.”
At the end of 2023 the Northants Telegraph reported surging passenger numbers at Corby railway station, with annual passenger numbers hitting 400,000 for the first time.
Regular train users Marie Caller said: “I really liked the little kiosk. So often you can’t get a tea on the train anymore and then you get to London and you’re desperate for a drink. I hope it reopens.”
An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the negotiations with the previous leaseholder reached an end without a new lease being agreed and we are therefore looking for a new tenant for the space. It is a great location, with more than 43,000 journeys taking place from/to the station each month. We are keen to hear from interested parties. Anyone interested in leasing the space should please contact [email protected].”