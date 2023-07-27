Anglian Water has confirmed that an unsavoury smell in the area was due to a blockage in the sewer system in the River Nene near Wellingborough’s Embankment.

And it has provided an update as to its cause.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams worked in the area after a blockage was discovered on the foul sewer.

River Nene, Wellingborough

"The blockage was caused by misuse of the sewer from local food serving establishments.

“Following this, our support services are liaising with the premises to ensure they are fully compliant going forward with their waste disposal.

“Additionally there was also an issue with an illegal connection from the foul network into the surface water network that enabled foul waste to get into the surface water system.

"This was a private illegal connection that we have rectified to prevent future issues, and we have also advised the owners to remove the connection permanently.”

Though this confirms the source of the blockage, Anglian Water did not provide clarity concerning any specifics of the ‘misuse’.

The Embankment is a popular spot for locals, with the splash park available for families over the school holidays, and a stone’s throw from the controversial Route 2 Stanton Cross plans.

A spokesman for Wellingborough’s branch of Extinction Rebellion said that illegal discharge of sewage in rivers is a ‘huge concern.’

They added: “We need to know what effect this discharge into the river Nene might have both in the short and long-term.

"We also need to know who is responsible for this illegal connection and will they be prosecuted.”

However, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Officers visited the River Nene and no evidence was found of discharge or odours.

"Further tests were also taken downstream and no evidence of pollution was found.