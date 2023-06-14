Wellingborough’s Embankment Splash Park is a hugely popular attraction and the perfect place for staying cool during the current hot weather.

It is a free to use outdoor water park just off the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the main water feature providing hours of fun for youngsters, the site also has picnic tables, a shelter, regular food and ice cream vans and free car parking.

Wellingborough's Embankment Splash Park

The splash park is open (weather dependent) on weekends and bank holidays from Easter until the start of the summer holidays.

It is open from midday until 6.30pm.

To coincide with the school holidays, it will open daily from July 24 until August 31 with the same opening times of midday until 6.30pm.

Once the school holidays are over, it will revert back to opening every weekend until Saturday, September 30.

The facility is closed during the winter period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad