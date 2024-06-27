Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chairman of a new museum has been left feeling ‘deep frustration and anger’ after a late night raid saw tools and bespoke metal roof panels stolen from the site near Kettering.

Volunteers have been refurbishing the operations hub site at Grafton Underwood’s Second World War airbase, once home to the 384th Bombardment Group.

Museum project chairman, Neill Howarth, believes the isolated site had been under surveillance for some time before raiders drove their van across a field, disabled security cameras and then took metal panels destined to recreate Nissen huts, as well as volunteers’ tools.

Mr Howarth said: “I feel deep frustration and anger. This is not an opportunistic crime, we’ve been watched and we’ve been targeted. This I believe was a theft to order as the outer skin for the visitor centre hut is curved and is pretty unique in its sizing. This is a major setback for us as it is a specialist order, currently we are looking at our options.

The Nissen hut and metal panels that were stolen/ the base during the Second World War/Neill Howarth chairman of the 384th Bombardment Group Museum

"It’s really tough. I feel bad for myself and for the volunteers. It’s so heartbreaking. There is a knock-on effect and it could put our future in jeopardy.”

Bespoke corrugated iron sheeting manufactured in Wales to be used for the roofs had been painted on one side. So far losses total an estimated £15,000.

Mr Howarth said: “The scrap value is virtually nothing. They just want money. It’s greed. It’s tough to take. We’re going to disappear for a while.”

384th Bombardment Group Museum roof panels were stolen/ 384th Bombardment Group Museum

Last year, Second World War veterans once again returned to Grafton see progress on the 384th Bombardment Group museum building on foundations left after the base was closed.

Mr Howarth said: “We have CCTV footage of the perpetrators and there is a police investigation under way. They have stolen cameras but there are cameras they haven’t seen.

"I’m upset but we will regroup, but I don’t know when. We were going to have an event to mark a big VE Day anniversary – the plan is completely off the rails. I would like to carry on.”

US airmen outside the original Nissen hut at Grafton Underwood/ The 384th Bombardment Group Museum

It was hoped the 384th Bombardment Group Museum would be housed in the Operations Block in which United States aircraft bombing raids were co-ordinated. The building, bought from the Buccleuch Estate, would contain artefacts, memorabilia and displays telling the story of the airbase and its personnel.

Heavy bombing raids by the American planes started from RAF Grafton Underwood in August 1942. The grounds contain the only operations block and Norden bomb site building still in existence together.

The 384th Bomb Group was based at Grafton Underwood between 1943 and 1945 with about 4,000 personnel living and working from 'Station 106'.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened sometime between 9pm on June 19 and 9am on June 20 when the unknown offender/s gained access to the museum and once inside, stole tools and metal sheeting.

“Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000364737.”

Mr Howarth can be contacted via e-mail [email protected].