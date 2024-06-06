An important message about Pride
The comments section of the story (here) we published to Facebook was rife with conflicting opinions and perspectives, which we would usually welcome, and encourage, but many were simply intolerant.
While we do our best to moderate comments on each story, there were too many to remove so the post has since been deleted and we have made Northants Police aware of some of the comments which were offensive.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “There’s no place in society for prejudice or hatred. This extends to people posting comments from behind the safety of a computer screen.
"We would therefore ask people to be mindful of what they post online as comments directed at someone because of their disability, religion, race, sexual orientation, or transgender identity can not only be deemed as offensive, but the person posting them could also be committing a crime.”
The Northants Telegraph supports those in the LGBTQIA+ community, and wholeheartedly believes that people should be celebrated and admired for who they are.
On that note, we wish everyone a very happy Pride Month!
