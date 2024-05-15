All you need to know this Waendel Walk weekend as people from around the world set to attend annual Wellingborough event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Waendel Walk returns again this weekend for its 43rd outing, complete with some changes that are new to 2024.

The event, which will run from Friday (May 17) to Sunday (May 19), is one of the staples of Wellingborough’s calendar, and will likely attract walkers from all over the world to take part in its trails that range from 5km to 42km, including the all-new 25km road route.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Designed to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Nene Valley, the 25k road route offers a perfect blend of scenic landscapes and challenging paths.

"Participants can expect to traverse through main roads, footpaths, and hard-standing tracks, immersing themselves in the serene surroundings of one of England’s most picturesque regions.

The 43rd annual Waendel Walk will take place this weekend

“Every year, the Waendel Walk attracts thousands of walkers from all over the world as well as locally, who come to explore the stunning landscapes and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.”

People attending will have the choice to participate in the 5km and 10km ‘friendly’ walks on Friday evening from 6pm before the longer routes begin at the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday mirror one another, with 5, 10, 15, 25, 42, and the aforementioned 25km road routes, though the round-circuit may be different on the day.

The 5, 10, and 15km routes will have a latest start time of midday, with the 25km route’s latest start time of 11am and people must have set off for the 42km walk by 9am.

The Castle Theatre will be the start point for all of the Waendel Walk routes

Each will travel through the likes of Wellingborough, Little Harrowden, Great Harrowden, Finedon, Little Addington, Ringstead, Stanwick Lakes and the Chester House Estate.

The latter will provide camping during the weekend at a rate of £10 per campavan £5 per tent. Pre-booking on the attraction’s website is essential.

The Castle Theatre will be the start and end point for all walks, and route maps and descriptions will be available when participants collect their start cards. Routes are also on the Wellingborough Town Trails App.

Also, for the first time, people taking part will have the opportunity to purchase a new branded polo shirt (from small to 5XL) in royal blue, burgundy, grey, turquoise or orange.

There are 20 checkpoints like Chester House, The Great Doddington Club, and Little Ale House in Wellingborough’s High Street dotted all over the routes intended to give walkers a break for refreshments.

Farndish Road and Irchester Road will be closed to traffic on May 18 and 19 from 8.30am until 4pm, and Main Road between Wollaston and Grendon is also expected to be closed, as well as Station Road between Grandon and Earls Barton.

The town council is urging walkers to obey the Highway Code and the Country Code, and reiterated that all walkers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This weekend the Met Office is predicting high temperatures of 19 degrees, however there is a 40 per cent chance of rain in the mid-afternoon around 3pm on Saturday.