The 43rd annual Waendel Walk is set to be bigger and better than ever, as a new 25k road route is to be made available for the upcoming event, as well as branded shirts for the first time.

On May 18 and 19, people will have the chance to pick up their new polo shirt and take on the new route that begins in Wellingborough, and takes participants through the county’s scenery.

A town council spokesman said: “Designed to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Nene Valley, the 25k road route offers a perfect blend of scenic landscapes and challenging paths. Participants can expect to traverse through main roads, footpaths, and hard-standing tracks, immersing themselves in the serene surroundings of one of England’s most picturesque regions.”

The route will begin, like all others do, at The Castle Theatre from 8am, and weave through the north Northamptonshire countryside, including Wellingborough, Irchester, Farndish, Wollaston, Earls Barton, Great Doddington and Wilby via fields and footpaths.

The Waendel Walk features a variety of routes, ranging from short strolls to challenging treks that attract walkers from around the world.

The running of the weekend was transferred to Wellingborough Town Council last year.

Leader of the town council, Cllr Graham Lawman, said: “We are excited to unveil the new 25k road route for the 2024 International Waendel Walk Weekend.

“This route has been meticulously crafted to provide walkers with an opportunity to walk using paths and roads, whilst ensuring an unforgettable journey through the stunning Nene Valley.

"Whether you’re a seasoned walker or a newcomer to the event, there’s something truly special about exploring this beautiful landscape on foot.

“Wellingborough is proud to hold the only IML (International Marching League) event in England and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to enjoy our hospitality.”

For the first time, people taking part in the walk will also have the opportunity to purchase a new branded polo shirt (from small to 5XL) in royal blue, burgandy, grey, turquoise or orange.

Registration for the 2024 International Waendel Walk Weekend is now open and walkers are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot on the new 25k road route.