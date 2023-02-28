More details have been released about PureGym opening a new site in Rushden next month.

The UK’s largest gym operator will be opening the doors to its new site from midday on March 24, with people from Rushden and the surrounding areas being able to access the fitness facilities through the offer of PureGym’s zero contract memberships.

PureGym is opening in Rushden in March (file picture from PureGym)

PureGym Rushden is located across a 11,000 sq ft area next to Waitrose at Crown Park and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing members with everything they need to meet their fitness goals, including:

- more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

- a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

- a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

- certified PTs available to support clients

- free parking available on site (although parking restrictions may apply – customers are advised to check in the car park before entering the gym)

The new gym is set to create nine new jobs in the fitness sector and offer people an ‘affordable, flexible space’ to help support their physical and mental well-being.

Gym bosses say they are always on the look-out for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy.

This programme helps candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks.

The PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles.

A spokesman for PureGym said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new, state of the art gym in Rushden.

"The new gym will provide the people of Rushden and the surrounding areas the opportunity to experience the UK’s favourite gym and access our high quality, low cost fitness facilities.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Rushden – look out for our opening offer.”

For more details about the new gym, visit the website.