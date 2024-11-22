All the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire schools that want to change their admission criteria for new pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven schools across Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire are exploring potential changes to the way students are admitted in time for the September 2026 intake.

A consultation, co-ordinated by North Northants Council (NNC), is running from Monday, November 11 to Sunday, December 29 to consider how they will determine which pupils are accepted, and in what order.

An NNC spokesman said: “North Northamptonshire Council co-ordinates an annual school admissions consultation on behalf of schools of all types in the council area, should they request to be included. The consultation aims to raise awareness of any proposed changes to school admission arrangements and invites comments from interested parties.”

More information about the consultations can be found here.

Seven schools in Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire, as well as eight in the Corby area, are proposing changes to their admission arrangements

Wellingborough

Freeman's Endowed CE Junior Academy in Wellingborough wants to add faith criteria to align with their linked infant school (St Barnabas).

St Barnabas CE School wants to remove the medical/social criterion and amalgamation of separate faith criteria to align with their linked junior school (Freemans).

Park Junior School is consulting to align its admissions with other schools that are part of Northampton Primary Academy Trust by giving priority in their oversubscription criteria to children of staff. This will be applied to instances where the member of staff has been employed at the school for two or more years, and when the member of staff is recruited to fill a vacant post for which there is a demonstrable skill shortage.

East Northamptonshire

Great Addington CE Primary School intends to remove the priority currently given to siblings of former pupils.

Higham Ferrers Junior School will prioritise Looked after children (children who are either in the care of a local authority, or being provided with accommodation by a local authority at the time of application to a school) and previously looked after children (children who were looked after, but ceased to be so because they were adopted.)

After that, the priority falls to pupils transferring from Higham Ferrers Infant School, pupils who have a sibling at Higham Ferrers Infant school or at Higham Ferrers Junior school at the time of time of admission who live in Higham Ferrers, other pupils who have a sibling at the Junior school or Higham Ferrers Infant School at the time of admission of the child.

Then, the school will admit children who live in Higham Ferrers, and finally everyone else.

Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School will admit pupils in the order as follows:

- Looked after children and previously looked after children.

- Pupils who live in Higham Ferrers and have a brother or sister continuing at the School or at Higham Ferrers Junior School at the time of admission of the child.

- Other pupils who have a brother or sister continuing at Higham Ferrers Infant School or Higham Ferrers Junior School at the time of admission of the child.

- Pupils who live in Higham Ferrers.

- Other pupils.

Prince William School is looking to increase the number of admissions for Year 7 pupils from 230 to 240 to reflect school capacity. It also wished to add priority to staff children into oversubscription criteria for all schools within the trust.

North Northants Council are not proposing to make any changes to the admission arrangements for community and voluntary controlled schools for September 2026.

Those keen to respond to the consultation should email [email protected].