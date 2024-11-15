All the Corby schools that want to change their admission criteria for new pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight Corby schools are proposing changes to the way children are admitted.

The primary and secondary schools are hoping to alter their admissions arrangements for the September 2026 intakes, which will include reception starters who were born between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

North Northamptonshire Council’s School Admissions Team is co-ordinating a consultation on the proposed changes.

The Corby schools involved are:

Eight Corby schools are consulting on their admission arrangements. Image: NW

Weldon Village Academy: The school wants to insert ‘children who attend Weldon Village Primary’ as the third oversubscription criteron, as well as adding ‘children of staff’ as criterion five.

Exeter – A Learning Community: Exeter wants to add in ‘children of staff members’ as a criterion above the proximity of a child’s address to its oversubscription criteria.

Priors Hall – A Learning Community: The school wants to change the order of its critera, giving ‘children of staff members’ priority over those with a sibling link or those in catchment.

Woodnewton – A Learning Community: The school wants to change the order of its critera, giving ‘children of staff members’ priority over those with a sibling link or those in catchment.

Danesholme Infant Academy: Danesholme wants to lower its planned admission number (PAN) from 60 to 90 pupils.

Kingswood Primary Academy: It’s been seven years since Kingswood consulted on their admissions critera so the school is compelled to launch a mandatory consultation.

Studfall Infant Academy: It’s been seven years since Studfall consulted on admissions critera so the school is compelled to launch a mandatory consultation.

Studfall Junior Academy: It’s been seven years since Studfall consulted on admissions critera so the school is compelled to launch a mandatory consultation.

Several of the schools are raising the priority of the children of staff members in their oversubscription critera. There is a national shortage of teaching staff and schools across the country are taking extra steps to recruit and retain staff.

Some other schools are noticing a drop in numbers of enrolments as the birth rate slows, so are reducing their PAN.

You can find out more about the consultations here. They are open now and will run until December 29.

North Northamptonshire Council are not proposing to make any changes to the admission arrangements for community and voluntary controlled schools for September 2026.

Anyone who wants to respond to the consultation should email [email protected].