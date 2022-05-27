All the fun of Corby Pole Fair - what's on, when it's happening and how to join in

6am Reading of the charter by Rev Paul Frost who will be ‘chaired’ alongside the oldest resident of the village, June Thomson and mayor of Corby Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto to the three village entrances – the church, outside the White Hart and finally near the Cardigan Arms, accompanied with hymns from the combined church choirs of St James’ Gretton and St John’s. Free breakfast on the Charter Field, thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, will be served after the charter reading 8am Corby Silver Band, who were formed for the Pole Fair in 1902, will play on the Charter Stage. 9.30am to 4pm storytelling at times throughout the day including – Sarah Mooney at 9.30am, 12.15pm and 3.30pm on the plight of the Corby hand-loom weaving industry; Richard York on the Cardigan Stage at 10am, 1pm and 3.30pm on the Lt-General James Thomas Brudenell, 7th Earl of Cardigan, whose family owned much of Corby Old Village; Charlotte Mooney at the Parliament Stone (outside St John’s Church) at 10.15am, 12.30pm and 4pm on its history, and hear ‘John Anderson’, a freed enslaved man who visited Corby’s Pole Fair in 1862. 10am Fancy dress competition on the Charter Field on the theme Corby Pole Fair throughout the years – for all ages, in four categories including over 18s. The winner in each category will receive a £50 High Street voucher 10am to 4pm Flower Festival in St John’s Church 10am onwards Steven’s Fun Fair in Lloyds Road 10am onwards Viking encampment on the school field 10am and 3pm Jousting display West Glebe Park 11am Walking parade in partnership with Corby Carnival Association with participants in pushchairs, bicycles, wheelchairs, scooters as well as on foot, with majorettes and marching bands 11am Adrenaline Alley demonstrations and have a go sessions from the UK’s premier indoors urban sports venue 1pm and 4.15pm Circus ‘strong lady’ Charmaine’s comedy and feats of strength will celebrate stories of finding strength in unexpected places 11am to late Streetfood Fridays in partnership with Fly By Bars – a new outdoor dining experience – a mixture of amazing street food, pop-up bars, music and good vibes for a multi-generational crowd on West Glebe Park. The kids’ area ‘Ducky Dens’ will include face painting, circus workshop, retro games and a crafts. There will be a bar football competition, lawn games, kids mini tennis and local artist Dean Rummey from Custom Walls will be creating a new piece of graffiti art live on the day 12pm to 2pm Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Charter Field for families the picnic will include storytelling, a musical performance from Corby Business Academy Wind Band as well as the chance to adopt your own Pole Fair teddy. The first 300 children to arrive will be given a free picnic lunch. 2pm Pageant retelling the story of Queen Elizabeth I’s accident in woodland near Corby, which reportedly led to the granting of the charter. Performed by students from Corby Business Academy and written by Elspeth Robb, from an original script from 1947. 3pm A Song for Corby Pole Fair, Simon Mayor & Hilary James featuring Oakley Rangers and local musicians 4pm Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir led by music director, Gareth Fuller 5pm Ceilidh Jam a modern twist on traditions with funked-up, folky, social dances – from the Soul Train Line to Lucky 7, Strip the Willow to the Electric Slide. 7pm The Tornados ’60s pop and rock band who were the backing group for Billy Fury Greasy pole photo competition – all day to win a £100 voucher for Hadden’s Butchers