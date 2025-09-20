All the candidates who've announced they're running in the Corby byelection

Five candidates have announced that they are standing in the Lloyds and Corby Old Village seat in Corby, which was vacated after the Reform UK councillor resigned amid a racism storm.

A byelection for the Lloyds and Corby Village North Northamptonshire Council ward will take place on October 9, with all the main parties already putting forward the names of their candidates.

It comes after former councillor Robert Bloom stood down less than four months after being elected, when he was accused of shocking racism toward a neighbour, which his representatives did not deny. The byelection could cost the council up to £27,000.

Now several candidates have announced they are running for the role. The seat takes in parts of the town centre, the Lloyds and Exeter estates as well as the OId Village and the area around the steelworks and Gretton Brook Road.

All the Lloyds byelection candidates. From top left: Paul Duffy, Geri Cullen and Lee Forster. From bottom left: Alex Lock and Paul Byrne

Labour’s Geri Cullen, a local mum of two, promises to push for the council to fix potholes, tackle anti-social behaviour and stand up for families fighting for answers on cancer rates and health inequalities.

The community volunteer grew up in the town and her dad worked in the steelworks. She is already a town councillor. She said: “This community gave Reform’s Robert Bloom their trust to represent them.

“But this appalling and shocking behaviour is not the Corby we know and love. We care about our friends and neighbours, and we won’t stand for vile language and abuse on our streets.”

If she were to be elected to represent Lloyds and Corby Village, Geri has pledged alongside the other sitting Labour Councillor for the area, Mark Pengelly, to stand by families fighting for answers over increased cancer rates and health inequalities in the area.

Liberal Democrat candidate Alex Lock announced his candidacy on social media. In a video to local residents he said: “I’ll be looking to champion SEND parents anywhere I can.

"As a SEND parent, both of my daughters are on the (autistic) spectrum and I’m here to make sure that we hold the powers to be accountable and really make sure that they get the education they need and are not being left behind.

"Corby is the only town in the North Northants area with no knife bin.

"We’ll also be looking at the fly-tipping epidemic. We all know this is an issue and we need better, more systematic approaches. My campaign will be looking at public skips and communication around ensuring people use public skips rather than finding dark corners.”

The Green candidate is election veteran and Corby resident Lee Forster, who has stood for in many elections in his home town.

The father and long-time environment champion has campaigned for the past 13 years against the 2 planned incinerators that are due to be built at Gretton Brook Road and Shelton road.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page said Lee has ‘a commitment to our community that runs deep’.

He began his campaign by spending last weekend cleaning up weeds from a forgotten spot in Corby Old Village.

Lee Duffy, the Reform candidate, is also a town councillor. He stood in the ward in May’s election.

He worked at RS Components for 20 years and is a volunteer football coach, later running a trophy business in Corby,

Although he has not yet issued any pledges for this election, at May’s election he said that he was ‘immensely proud of his home town’ and that the town’s motto, ‘Deeds not Words’ had been abused by the Labour and Conservative parties.

The Conservative candidate is Paul Byrne. The party’s social media page says he’s a ‘sensible and committed candidate who will put the interests of our community first’.

It goes on: “He is determined to work hard for residents, support local priorities, and bring a professional and constructive approach to North Northamptonshire Council.”