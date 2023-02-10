News you can trust since 1897
Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden welcomes British swimmer Amy Smith to inspire local kids

The ‘enthusiastic’ children asked plenty of questions

By William Carter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:54pm

Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden was paid a visit by Olympic swimmer Amy Smith for an inspiring talk.

The day gave children the opportunity to enjoy a plethora of exercises followed by an assembly to hear from the decorated athlete that scooped up three silver medals at the Commonwealth Games and two medals at the European Championships, including the ever-impressive gold in the 4x100m Medley.

Speaking about her work with kids, Amy Smith said: "You get such a variation from school to school.

Amy Smith visited Alfred Street School on Friday
“It [sport] teaches you more than just being healthy, it teaches you how to lose, and how to work with teammates.”

Amy Smith spoke about the London 2012 Olympic Games, as well as her time at Loughborough University and even stories of her time as a frightened child experiencing the sport of swimming for the first time.

She said: “I got back off my holiday, went to my first swimming lesson, and didn’t even get in the water.

“It took a lot of encouragement to get in.

An inspiring assembly talking about her achievements followed an exhausting PE lesson

"If you try new things, you might find you have a talent you never knew you had.”

School teacher Miss Shelley praised the children’s ‘enthusiastic’ involvement with the activities.

She said: “From the moment they knew she was coming they got so inspired, it’s a great opportunity or them.”

Amy Smith attended as a representative of Sport 4 Schools, an organisation that delivers PE sessions, helping students improve their coordination and interest in physical activity.

The school celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022.

