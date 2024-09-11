Aldi looking at Wellingborough as supermarket chain considers potential new store locations

Supermarket chain Aldi is looking at new locations for stores in the UK, with the retail giant identifying Wellingborough as a potential area.

Aldi has announced its largest ever package of annual investment to accelerate its expansion across Britain’s towns and cities.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.

The retailer, which currently has more than 1,000 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK and Aldi has confirmed Northamptonshire is among the areas it is focusing on.

Aldi is looking at Wellingborough for a potential new store (Credit: Daniel Graves Photography)

The area in Northamptonshire where it is currently looking for sites is Wellingborough.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.

“With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”

The supermarket is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Wellingborough’s only Aldi is currently in Victoria Road, which closed in May 2023 for refurbishment to make it ‘brighter’ and ‘simpler.’

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns