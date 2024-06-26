Aldi eyeing Wellingborough as a 'priority area' as supermarket chain considers potential new store locations

By William Carter
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:11 BST
Popular supermarket chain Aldi is looking at new locations for stores in the UK, with the retail giant identifying Wellingborough as a potential area.

Last month, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket asked the public for their thoughts on where in Britain needed new Aldi stores most.

With more than 4,000 requests received, Aldi has taken the responses into account, which has identified Wellingborough as the ‘priority area’ in Northamptonshire.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

Aldi has identified Wellingborough as a potential suitor for a new store

“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations.

"They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Wellingborough’s only Aldi is currently in Victoria Road, and has been a mainstay of the town centre for years.

In May 2023 it closed for refurbishment to make it ‘brighter’ and ‘simpler’ and now the company is keen to know which sites in the area would be suitable for a potential new store.

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

