AFC Rushden and Diamonds to raise money in memory of former player

A collection will be staged at an AFC Rushden and Diamonds match to support Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in memory of a former player.

Sam Fitzgerald of Irthlingborough was diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease when he was 14-years-old.

He was a teenage boy who went from loving and playing football to being in a wheelchair over a summer.

In August 2023, Sam lost his battle with the illness which is a genetic disorder that prevents the body from removing extra copper, causing copper to build up in the liver, brain, eyes, and other organs. He was just 23.

Sam spent the last two years of his life being supported by Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Rainbows cares for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire with terminal and serious illnesses at its hospice, in hospital and at home.

On Saturday, April 5 at the league game against Worcester City at Rushden’s home ground, Hayden Road, a bucket collection for Rainbows will take place.

Sam’s sister, Amber, 27, is also taking on the London Marathon in April, running in his memory.

Amber said: “Over the past 10 years, Sam was in and out of hospital for his illness and for complications.

“In the last few years of Sam being poorly, we were put in contact with Rainbows for support with Sam, and to offer some respite care for the family.

“After a fall in July 2023, Sam was rushed into hospital with Pneumonia and Sepsis where we were told to say our goodbyes but miraculously, he pulled through to everyone’s surprise.

"But then Sam was diagnosed with end-of-life liver disease. He went to Rainbows for further symptom management and sadly, he passed away peacefully there.

“The work that the charity do is amazing and helps families during these difficult times.

"We will never be able to show our gratitude or appreciation for everything they have offered us.

"Not only do they offer end of life care and support, but they also offer respite for children and families who need it the most.

"They hold support groups for mums, dads and siblings, they offer parents and children holistic massages, hydrotherapy swimming sessions for children who can't tolerate regular swimming pools, arts and crafts, games and cinema rooms, the list is endless, it truly is an extraordinary place.

“I had decided to take on the challenge of running the London Marathon for Rainbows to try and raise money as they are mainly funded by donations.

"Now anyone that knows me will know how much of a challenge this will be for me as I do not run.

"But I’m ready for the challenge and ready to make Sam proud.

“It is also amazing that a collection will be held at the match at AFC Rushden and Diamonds as Sam loved football so much.

“I would be really grateful for any support to raise money for such an incredible place, in memory of Sam, and for any other children who have been taken too soon but left the world surrounded by comfort at Rainbows.”

To sponsor Amber, visit her fundraising page.