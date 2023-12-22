Irthlingborough mum pays tribute to her 'brave' and 'strong' son who died from rare disorder aged just 23
A mother whose son died from a rare disorder at the age of just 23 has paid tribute to how brave and strong he was.
In August, Sam Fitzgerald of Irthlingborough lost his battle with Wilson’s Disease, a genetic disorder that prevents the body from removing extra copper, causing copper to build up in the liver, brain, eyes and other organs.
Diagnosed at the age of 14, the illness affected Sam’s moods, speech and caused his hands and toes to curl up.
Sam, who spent the last eight years of his life in a wheelchair, featured in the Northants Telegraph in August 2015.
Our story eight years ago told how how everything had changed for the youngster but despite being struck down by the rare condition, he was still smiling.
Speaking now, mum Jackie Bartlett said: “Everyone who met him, never forgot him.
"He was so lovely and a real character.
"I want people to know how brave and how strong he was.”
Jackie, who recently married Paul, has five other children - Alex (29), Amber (26), Keira (16), Kai (13) and Freya (11) as well as six-year-old grandson Finn.
Sam adored and loved them all so much.
Sam spent the last two years of his life being supported by Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.
Rainbows cares for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire with terminal and serious illnesses.
The family has been fundraising in Sam’s memory and have now presented £1,137 to the charity.
Jackie said: “When we first heard about Rainbows, Sam didn’t want to come but it was important for us that he had somewhere else to go other than being in his room.
“We went to look around and he loved it.
"Rainbows gave him his freedom and his independence.
"And gave us a break from his care. Rainbows was a place for the whole family.
“Sam had a fall in July this year, which led to various complications including pneumonia and sepsis.
"He went to Rainbows for further symptom management after his hospital stay and sadly, he died there.
“It was really traumatic to see Sam at the end of his life and Rainbows was such a comfort to us at the most difficult time.
"We stayed at the hospice, and we could be with him whenever we wanted to.
“He fought so hard for 10 years and he was a true superhero to us all.
"To say he will be missed is an understatement, but we will remember the happy times and his smiling face.
“Rainbows has been amazing and as a family, we can’t thank them enough.”
For more information about Rainbows and its work caring for children, young people and their families in the East Midlands, visit the charity's website.