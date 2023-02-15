AFC Rushden and Diamonds are set on giving back to the community as it launches a new monthly initiative that hopes to help local charities.

Starting on February 18 when the team faces off against Hednesford Town, collection buckets will make the rounds for supporters to donate funds to help a new charity every month, with Encompass being the selected organisation to receive donations for February.

In March, the club already has Northamptonshire Mind lined up, said: "We feel that something we haven’t done enough of as a club in the past is really reach out to the local community as much as we can.

Rushden and Diamonds will be raising money for Encompass at its February 18 home game at Hayden Road

"It’s a way for us as a club to say that we don’t forget about the community, we want to be a part of it, and we want to give as well as receive.

"It’s not all about what people can do for us as a football club, it’s also about what we as a football club can do for others.

"Times are hard for everyone at the moment, so we appreciate whatever people can give."

Encompass is a Rushden-based charity that helps disadvantaged people live independent and fulfilled lives.

Encompass food bank receives a collection from AFC Rushden and Diamonds

It entered into a partnership with Rushden Lakes over the Christmas period, and is still doing its part to fight homelessness with food banks, short-term accommodation, and a rehabilitation programme.

