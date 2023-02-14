Chris Nunn’s team will be desperate to give themselves a bit of hope at the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

Having lost 1-0 at home to Barwell at the weekend, Diamonds are still at the foot of the table and 14 points adrift of safety with as many games remaining of the campaign.

Needham are the team immediately above the relegation zone and Nunn has added a new face to his squad in the form of forward Bogdan Marian who has joined on a loan deal from Sky Bet Championship side Watford until the end of the season.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds head back to Needham Market tonight after the original clash was postponed just 45 minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch in December

The news of Marian’s arrival came after it was confirmed that Milton Keynes Dons youngsters Joel Anker and Charlie Waller have extended their loan stays at Hayden Road until the end of the current campaign.

And Nunn revealed the MK Dons duo had played a role in Marian’s move after they played alongside him on loan at Tring Athletic earlier this season.

“I received a tip-off about Bogdan from a contact and having spoken to Joel and Charlie about him as they have been at Tring this season, they gave him a glowing recommendation,” the Diamonds manager said.

“He’s left footed, a real battler and lightning quick. At Watford, of the current squad, only Ismaila Sarr posted a quicker time in their speed tests. It’s an injection of raw pace in to the squad and of course, he’s got an eye for goal too.

“I’m really pleased to be able to bring Bogdan into the club and look forward to seeing him in a Diamonds shirt.”

Speaking about his move, Marian added: “I have two good friends at the club in Joel and Charlie and they have nothing but positive things to say about their time at AFC Rushden & Diamonds so far.

“Having been playing at Step 5, this will be a good experience for me and I want to test myself at this higher level. Hopefully I can contribute to lifting the club up the table over the next few months.”