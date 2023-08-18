Adrenaline Alley welcomes new health and wellbeing centre to Corby sports park tomorrow

Slices of cake and tickets to enter a big prize raffle will be given away to people attending the grand opening of a new Corby health and wellbeing centre on Saturday (August 19).

Based in Corby-based action sports venue, Adrenaline Alley, Active in Motion will offer state-of-the-art power-assisted exercise machines.

It is believed that it is the first venue in the town to offer these types of machines suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

Adrenaline Alley - l-r Shonagh Fullarton, Rich Penman, Gary McQuade, Meghan Line, and Nicki Emery

Gary McQuade, Active in Motion centre manager, said: “We can’t wait for our grand opening this Saturday and we’re launching with a bang.

“The event will kick off at 10am and for everyone arriving before 11am, we have some fantastic treats including free entry into our raffle and a chance to win over £350 worth of prizes, one of which being a whole month of free access to the centre."

Guests can take part in a free session on the day, enjoy free tea, coffee, and refreshments as well as cake.

Active in Motion suite

Gary said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Corby Town Mayor will be cutting the ribbon.

“Our dedicated team will on-hand and eager to discuss how we can benefit your health and well-being so please do head down. We are so excited to embark on our mission to assist everyone who enters our doors in achieving greater health and happiness.”

The machines are especially beneficial for older exercisers or those with long-term conditions, injuries, or disabilities.

Active in Motion has been funded by landfill ‘tax’ via the FCC Communities Foundation.