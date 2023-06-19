Corby-based action sports venue Adrenaline Alley is transforming a vacant area of their facility into a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing suite.

Thanks to funding from the FCC Communities Foundation, the facility will be equipped with a comprehensive range of 12 low-impact, power-assisted exercise machines, free weights, changing rooms and a shower.

This development marks a significant milestone for Adrenaline Alley – under their new sub-brand, Active in Motion – and is due to open this summer.

Unlike conventional exercise equipment, the Innerva range does not rely exclusively on muscle power, but by an electronic power system enabling users to work passively or actively, depending on their ability

This will be the only centre of its kind in Corby, catering to a new local audience and extending the reach of Adrenaline Alley’s charitable mission.

People using the centre will have the opportunity to apply to the John Chard-Young Legacy Fund via the Northamptonshire Community Foundation for additional therapies, counselling and free sessions.

Chief executive officer and founder Mandy Young MBE DL said: “We can’t wait to open the doors and start contributing to the health and wellbeing of such a wide range of individuals from our local community and beyond.

