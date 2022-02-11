Action Fraud contacted after firm behind Wicksteed gigs goes bust

Angry ticket holders have made reports to Action Fraud after the firm behind a series of gigs at Wicksteed Park dramatically collapsed.

M&B Promotions and ticket vendors Simple Ticketing Ltd ceased trading on Tuesday, with all events they had planned being cancelled.

The Kettering venue had been due to host events including a comedy bonanza and a Craig David gig, with those who had snapped up tickets left gutted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gigs were due to be held at Wicksteed Park.

People have been told to either go through Paypal for a refund or their card provider for a chargeback, but hundreds of people said they were refused a refund after doing so because it was 'out of time'.

And after being refused refunds the actions of the event promoters and ticket sellers have now been reported to the UK's national fraud reporting centre.

A City of London Police spokesman confirmed to the Northants Telegraph that Action Fraud had received reports about both companies, but was unable to confirm how many.

Action Fraud does not have investigative powers.

Reports to Action Fraud are sent to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau which assesses the reports in order to identity those cases presenting the best opportunity for police forces and other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

A spokesman for Coventry City Council said their Trading Standards team became aware of the closure of M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd on Thursday, as they are receiving information from Citizens Advice Consumer Services relating to enquiries made by the public.

The spokesman said if the companies have gone into liquidation consumers should seek advice from Citizens Advice Consumer Services.

They said any allegation of any fraud relating to a company should be directed to the police.

M&B Promotions issued a statement on Wednesday in which they said they were "deeply sorry" for letting ticket holders down.