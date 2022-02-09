Kettering MP promises to take up refused Wicksteed gig refund claims

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone says he will take up individual claims on behalf of anyone who has been refused a refund after yesterday's Wicksteed Park gig announcement.

M&B Promotions had been due to put on a series of events at the Kettering park, but yesterday (Tuesday) both they and ticket vendors Simple Ticketing Ltd went bust.

It means all planned gigs by the promoters, including a Comedy in the Park event and a Craig David show, have been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Hollobone.

Those who had forked out for tickets had been told to either go through Paypal for a refund or their card provider for a chargeback - but hundreds of people said they were refused a refund after doing so because it was 'out of time'.

Now Kettering's Conservative MP has urged people who are unable to get their money back to contact him.

He told the Northants Telegraph: “This is clearly a very distressing situation for all who bought tickets in good faith and have now lost out.

"Regardless of the length of time since tickets were purchased I would encourage all those who bought tickets and who are now out of pocket to make a formal refund claim to Paypal or to their debit or credit card provider.

"If this claim is refused, I would encourage all who are residents within the Kettering constituency to contact me with confirmation of this refusal and I will do my very best to try and get their money back for them by taking up their individual claim on their behalf with Paypal or their card provider.”

Gina Christie, from Kettering, was among those to snap up tickets to the Comedy in the Park event when they went on sale, purchasing two VIP tickets costing £85 each to go to the event with her sister.

She said she was told she was a few days outside being able to make a claim through chargeback.

She said: "I'm completely not surprised by today's announcement to be honest. It's outrageous. I'm not happy.

"I was told I'm a few days out of being able to make a claim. It's like they (the promoters) were waiting for it to make the announcement."

Emma Heald from Corby repeatedly attempted to recoup her money last year by emailing, asking for a refund after her son Jordan died aged 23. She never received a response.

She's been told that as it's been over 180 days it had been too long for her to open a dispute - but she said she is glad M&B Promotions are being forced out of business.

She added: "It seems like they've taken everyone's money and have decided to cut their losses."

Northants Telegraph readers have voiced their dismay at the situation on our Facebook page yesterday.

Mark Morgan said: "And no refund, bank and card providers are saying no to claiming cash back through them as it's longer [than] 180 days. Total scam."

Rebecca Robinson said: "Totally agree as we have tried with Paypal and got sorry it’s more than 12 months ago so no."

Louisa Smith said: "We're in the same boat. Neither Paypal and the Bank can help as out of the protection timeline. Basically lost our money."