A6 closure near Higham Ferrers for four days of roadworks

A road closure has been put in place today (April 1) on the A6 near Higham Ferrers as roadworks are carried out.

The A6 northbound between the Chelveston Road roundabout and Chowns Mill roundabout is closed as roadworks are currently taking place in the area.

It is recommended that drivers avoid the closure by travelling through Higham Ferrers via Kimbolton Road and the A5028.

The closure is due to last until April 4.