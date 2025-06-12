A45 closed for seven hours after serious collision between Rushden and Wellingborough
Emergency services were called to the incident just after 10pm on Wednesday night (June 11).
Both east and westbound carriageways were closed for several hours between the A45/A509 Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough and the A5001 Ditchford Lane turn at Rushden.
Vehicles stuck between the collision site and the roadblocks were directed off the dual carriageway.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “We had an RTC that was reported shortly after 10pm yesterday on the A45 between the A509 (Wellingborough) and the A5001 (Rushden).
“It was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident. Traffic officers put a diversion route in place.
“The westbound carriageway opened at around 3.30am and the road was fully cleared by 5.20am.”
Northamptonshire Police, who led the response to the incident, were contacted for a comment regarding the incident this morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.