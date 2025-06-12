A45 closed for seven hours after serious collision between Rushden and Wellingborough

A serious collision on the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough led to carriageway closures for seven hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 10pm on Wednesday night (June 11).

Both east and westbound carriageways were closed for several hours between the A45/A509 Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough and the A5001 Ditchford Lane turn at Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicles stuck between the collision site and the roadblocks were directed off the dual carriageway.

Collision investigation/traffic on the A45 /National World/Facebook

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We had an RTC that was reported shortly after 10pm yesterday on the A45 between the A509 (Wellingborough) and the A5001 (Rushden).

“It was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident. Traffic officers put a diversion route in place.

“The westbound carriageway opened at around 3.30am and the road was fully cleared by 5.20am.”

Northamptonshire Police, who led the response to the incident, were contacted for a comment regarding the incident this morning.