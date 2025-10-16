A43 remains closed after serious incident shuts Kettering northern bypass
Motorists will have to find an alternative route this evening after a serious incident shut the Kettering northern bypass in both directions.
Commuters reported seeing emergency services on the scene shortly after 8.30am today (Thursday, October 16).
The northern bypass link road skirting the north of Kettering between Junction 7 of the A14 – the exit for Telford Way and the General Hospital – and Rockingham Road – the main route from Corby.
National Highways has said the road is likely to be closed until 8.45pm
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Return yo normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.45pm and 9pm on October 16, 2025.”