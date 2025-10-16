A43 remains closed after serious incident shuts Kettering northern bypass

Motorists will have to find an alternative route this evening after a serious incident shut the Kettering northern bypass in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuters reported seeing emergency services on the scene shortly after 8.30am today (Thursday, October 16).

The northern bypass link road skirting the north of Kettering between Junction 7 of the A14 – the exit for Telford Way and the General Hospital – and Rockingham Road – the main route from Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has said the road is likely to be closed until 8.45pm

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Return yo normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.45pm and 9pm on October 16, 2025.”