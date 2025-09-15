A14 closed and emergency services on scene after multiple trucks crash between Kettering and Thrapston

Drivers using the A14 face long delays after the major route was closed after multiple lorry collision between Thrapston and Kettering.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash that took place this morning (Monday, September 15).

The westbound is closed westbound between J11 Cranford Interchange (Finedon, Cranford A510) and J10 Burton Latimer Junction (Rushden A6 – Kettering A6003).

Motorists caught in the incident are having to be turned around after the crash involving several HGVs – leaving diesel on the carriageway.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J11 Cranford Interchange and J10 Burton Latimer Junction.

“This is due to a collision involving multiple heavy goods vehicles which has resulted in a large spillage of diesel.

“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and National Highways have units attending the collision.

“The road is completely blocked and therefore road users caught in the closure will need to be released by being turned around from the back of the queue. Once our traffic officers have put the closure in place they will commence doing this. However, it will take time for all road users to be cleared from within the closure. We thank you for your patience whilst this is done.”

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened today just before 8am when there was a collision on the A14 westbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 10, involving three lorries.

“We don’t believe anyone has sustained any life-threatening injuries however we would advise motorists to avoid the area as the road is currently blocked.”

People stuck in the traffic have been asked to await instructions from officers.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol.

The recommended diversion is:

Exit the A14 at Junction 13 onto the A14 south/westbound.

Continue along the A45 westbound passing through the A45/B663 Raunds and A45 Stanwick roundabouts to the A45/A6 Chowns Mill roundabout.

At the roundabout take the fourth exit (right) onto the A6 northbound.

Continue on the A6 north passing through the A6/B5348 Station Road roundabout, and around Irthlingborough.

Continue on the A6 through Finedon passing through the mini roundabout at the A6/A510 Wellingborough Road junction and along A6 Burton Latimer Bypass to the A14 Junction 10 Interchange.

Re-join the A14 westbound at J10.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or call 0300 123 5000.