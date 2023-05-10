Pupils at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy celebrated the coronation weekend by completing their bronze and silver qualifying expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

The school in Wellingborough varies the expedition locations, with the Bronze groups exploring North Northamptonshire, Rutland and Grendon Lakes, and Silver groups exploring Chilton Hills, the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales.

A spokesman for Sir Christopher Hatton said: “At the academy we are excited for the newly appointed Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Edward, our Gold participants look forward to receiving their awards at Buckingham Palace in the future.”

Speaking about the expedition, two students said respectively: "The villages look nice with all the flags and decorations.

"Even though we experienced navigational hardships, we still pushed along - resilience is key."

The Duke of Edinburgh award has been a growing success at the academy, with 2023 seeing the running of the first Gold Award expedition in Wales in July.

This year the students of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have had to brave all the elements, as unexpected snow fell in March when the Bronze award were due their practice expedition. Alternative plans were put in place, and a snowy day walk was enjoyed by all around Sywell Country Park.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

The Duke of Edinburgh Award began in 1956 and is designed to challenge young people from 14 to 24 to serve their communities, experience adventure and learn outside the classroom. It includes a physical, skill and volunteering element which each participant completes over 3 to 18 months.

