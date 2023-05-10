News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

A Wellingborough academy celebrated the coronation of King Charles III by undertaking Duke of Edinburgh expedition

Students completed their bronze and silver qualifying expeditions

By William Carter
Published 10th May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:44 BST

Pupils at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy celebrated the coronation weekend by completing their bronze and silver qualifying expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

The school in Wellingborough varies the expedition locations, with the Bronze groups exploring North Northamptonshire, Rutland and Grendon Lakes, and Silver groups exploring Chilton Hills, the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Sir Christopher Hatton said: “At the academy we are excited for the newly appointed Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Edward, our Gold participants look forward to receiving their awards at Buckingham Palace in the future.”

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have successfully completed their Bronze and Silver qualifying expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh AwardSir Christopher Hatton Academy have successfully completed their Bronze and Silver qualifying expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh Award
Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have successfully completed their Bronze and Silver qualifying expeditions for the Duke of Edinburgh Award
Most Popular

Speaking about the expedition, two students said respectively: "The villages look nice with all the flags and decorations.

"Even though we experienced navigational hardships, we still pushed along - resilience is key."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Duke of Edinburgh award has been a growing success at the academy, with 2023 seeing the running of the first Gold Award expedition in Wales in July.

This year the students of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy have had to brave all the elements, as unexpected snow fell in March when the Bronze award were due their practice expedition. Alternative plans were put in place, and a snowy day walk was enjoyed by all around Sywell Country Park.

Sir Christopher Hatton AcademySir Christopher Hatton Academy
Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

The Duke of Edinburgh Award began in 1956 and is designed to challenge young people from 14 to 24 to serve their communities, experience adventure and learn outside the classroom. It includes a physical, skill and volunteering element which each participant completes over 3 to 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Come rain or shine (even snow!) the Duke of Edinburgh students carried onCome rain or shine (even snow!) the Duke of Edinburgh students carried on
Come rain or shine (even snow!) the Duke of Edinburgh students carried on
Related topics:Charles IIIDuke of EdinburghWellingboroughEdinburgh