A-level 2023 results LIVE from across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

Live coverage from across our county all day
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Join us for a full day of A-level results coverage

Follow us for all the A-level results newsfrom across North Northamptonshire as it happens

LIVE: A-level results 2023 across North Northamptonshire

Show new updates
08:38 BST

The latest UCAS data is in and the BBC is reporting that it looks like..

• 79 per cent of candidates have got into their first choice - down from 81 per cent last year

• 12 per cent have their insurance choice, up from 11 per cent last year

• 9 per cent of students are going through clearing

08:09 BST

Don’t panic!

If you don’t get the results you want there’s plenty of advice online available right now. The Education Hub is the Government’s one-stop-shop to all the info

https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2023/08/07/a-level-and-t-level-results-day-what-to-do-if-you-dont-get-the-grades-you-need-for-your-university-course/

15:45 BST

While you’re waiting for your results, take a look at our photo gallery of A-level results from years gone by

33 Photos from past years across North Northamptonshire

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/people/33-pictures-of-exam-results-days-from-the-past-in-corby-kettering-wellingborough-wollaston-and-rushden-4252326

15:30 BSTUpdated 08:17 BST

Here’s where students can FREE food to celebrate (or commiserate!) today

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/read-this/a-levels-results-day-2023-where-students-get-free-food-to-celebrate-including-nandos-tgi-fridays-4257412

15:37 BST

Good luck to all our students receiving their A-level results today!

We’d love to hear from you if you’re getting results today. Please let us know how you get on - if you’ve swept the board or are going on to do some exciting further study.

You can email [email protected] with your pictures and stories

